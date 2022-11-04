IIFA 2023: Ranveer Singh to perform at Bollywood awards show in Abu Dhabi

The popular awards night is returning to Yas Island

By CT Desk Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 6:58 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 7:00 PM

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is set to electrify the stage at Yas Island during the upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy (iiFa) Weekend and Awards in Abu Dhabi. The actor, who is Yas Island’s vibrant brand ambassador, will be joined by several other performers on February 10 and 11, 2023.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, creator of immersive destinations and experiences, next year's edition will have mega superstars Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and many other Bollywood stars as part of the show.

Meanwhile, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and Maniesh Paul will host the upcoming edition.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek had earlier stated, “I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally.”

Tickets are available on the Etihad Arena website. For more information, visit iifa.com.