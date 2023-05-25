IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh to pay tribute to 'black and white' era of Hindi cinema

The Bollywood actor is set to perform in Abu Dhabi on May 27

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 8:46 PM

Abu Dhabi is blooming with countless Bollywood stars, all decked up and ready for the upcoming International Indian Film and Academy Awards, set to take place in Abu Dhabi on May 26 and 27.

The two-day Bollywood extravaganza, divided into IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards Night will see several performances by our beloved Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Badshah, Rakul Preet Singh, Iulia Vantur and more.

A press conference held Thursday at W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island showcased a preview of what fans can expect. Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, the hosts for the main awards night on May 27, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan, the hosts for IIFA Rocks on May 27, Rakul Preet, Iulia and all others were at their best as they took to the stage and engaged in classic fun-filled banter.

The highlight, of course, was when Salman graced the stage, but it was only towards the end of the event. Regardless, the hall was filled with screams, only proving the fan-following of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor.

Following the press conference, we had a quick chat with Rakul Preet and Iulia, who told us what fans can expect at their performances at IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards Night.

Rakul Preet's act is a tribute to the 'black and white' era of Hindi cinema. "I am really excited," she says, because something like this will be entirely new for the IIFA viewers. "It is also something I have never done," she continues, "so all the songs are going to be from the 50s and 60s, and I am excited about it."

Singer Iulia, on the other hand, promises a "lot of energy and super good music" at her performance.

Rakul Preet, meanwhile, also discussed the marvel that is the host city Abu Dhabi. "I think the city is so beautiful," she says, adding that she visited Warner Bros. earlier in the morning. "It was stunning, and I am just looking forward to having the most wonderful weekend."

The Runway 34 actress also talked about the growing Bollywood culture in the Middle East, especially in the UAE. "I think the love that we've always received from this side of the world has been tremendous," she said. "Bollywood here has always been celebrated, our films are watch and it is always great to come back."

This edition of IIFA is hosted in Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row. "This just means that Abu Dhabi was so nice that IIFA wanted to come back," Rakul Preet says, "and celebrate with the people of the city."

