UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

IIFA 2023: From Sara Ali Khan to Rajkummar Rao, see what top Bollywood stars wore at the green carpet in Abu Dhabi

Tonight the winners in some of the key categories will be announced

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan

By M. Sajjad (Photos)

Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 8:36 PM

Last updated: Sat 27 May 2023, 9:01 PM

The 2023 edition of IIFA saw the who's who of Bollywood gracing the green carpet. The big awards night is one of the most prestigious celebrations of Hindi cinema, and is preceded by IIFA Rocks that recognises the technical brilliance of the Hindi film industry.

The winners in coveted categories, such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, among others will be announced tonight. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, and will witness a host of performances by Bollywood's top stars.

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Fardeen Khan with daughter
Fardeen Khan with daughter
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan with Vicky Kaushal
Sara Ali Khan with Vicky Kaushal
Boman Irani
Boman Irani
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Madhur Bhandarkar
Madhur Bhandarkar

More news from Entertainment