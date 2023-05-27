IIFA 2023: From Sara Ali Khan to Rajkummar Rao, see what top Bollywood stars wore at the green carpet in Abu Dhabi

Tonight the winners in some of the key categories will be announced

Sara Ali Khan

By M. Sajjad (Photos) Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 8:36 PM Last updated: Sat 27 May 2023, 9:01 PM

The 2023 edition of IIFA saw the who's who of Bollywood gracing the green carpet. The big awards night is one of the most prestigious celebrations of Hindi cinema, and is preceded by IIFA Rocks that recognises the technical brilliance of the Hindi film industry.

The winners in coveted categories, such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, among others will be announced tonight. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, and will witness a host of performances by Bollywood's top stars.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Rakhi Sawant

Fardeen Khan with daughter

Anil Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan with Vicky Kaushal

Boman Irani

Rajkummar Rao

Abhishek Bachchan