Iftars around UAE: Break your fasts with these delectable treats

The film has been put on hold by the streaming service after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022
Entertainment3 days ago
Dhaba Lane
Try a lavish four-course Ramadan special menu at Dhaba Lane, a restaurant taking diners back to the taste of the rustic dhabas in India. Priced at Dh59 per person, the menu is available from 6pm — 9pm. It includes assorted dates, Rooh Afza, and a fruit platter to break your fast, followed by the four-course meal including cold starters, Dum Biryani and more.
Li'Brasil
The Brazilian-Lebanese restaurant in Address Beach Resort is serving a specially curated menu to elevate your Iftar experience. With indoor and outdoor seating arrangements, a variety of fan-favourite delicacies will be served right to the table. It includes Ramadan juices, hot and cold mezze, soups, mains, and desserts. From sunset till 8pm (regular a la carte menu will be served after). Dh228 per person. Kids aged 0-6 years dine free. Kids 7-12 years get 50 per cent off.
Punjab Grill
Indulge in an unforgettable Iftar experience at Punjab Grill, a modern Indian restaurant located in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dh150 for a set menu for Iftar which includes classics like Butter Chicken, Biryani and more, available until 8pm. For those wanting to try out a more festive and grand feast, go for the decadent option priced at Dh350.
Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)
