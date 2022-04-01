Iftar Review: Tastes of tradition, breathtaking views at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Blissful Ramadan vibes are paired with breathtaking views of the Museum of the Future

by Husain Rizvi Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 9:26 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 10:15 AM

Picture this. You’re sitting at a table under the glittering stars, a massive Iftar feast placed in front of you, and it only gets better as you take in the breathtaking views of the world’s most beautiful building: The Museum of the Future.

That is how an evening at Jumeirah Emirates Towers looks like during the holy month of Ramadan. Visitors are invited to enjoy an intimate evening, as described above, at the hotel’s ‘Terrace Between the Towers’.

In a city that never ceases to amaze, this is slated to be a never-seen-before experience given the recent opening of the Museum of the Future. Pair that with a beautiful Ramadan vibe – live traditional tunes – and an equally beautiful setting for visitors to break their fasts.

What’s on the menu, you ask? Traditional Arabic and Levantine dishes are served on a platter, along with modern favourites from the region. It includes flavours from the Emirati mountains, deserts, and the Arabian Sea. But before the specials, you dive into an assortment of Arabic appetisers that includes mezzes, hot and cold, salads, and soups. Our health-conscious selves paired the Hummus with Fattoush, but quickly gave in to the cheese and meat sambousek, a decision that bode well. We also tried the lentil soup, which we recommend more than the other option on the menu, Hareera soup, simply for its creamy, smooth, and lustrous texture.

After getting our healthy fill for the evening, we shifted our focus to the specials, Goat Ouzi from the Emirati mountains. Don’t be mistaken with the sear on its surface, as the dish is incredibly tender. It only gets better with tasteful Levant flavours in the Grilled Lemon Chicken which comes with roasted potatoes, and Prawn Saganaki.

They say save the best for last and that is exactly what the venue had in mind as they served a platter full of sweet treats. It included White Chocolate and Saffron Mousse, Mahalabia, Rice Pudding, Cheese Kunafa, Gulab Jamun, and assorted Levantine sweets. Gulab Jamun, our personal favourite, ended the experience on a sweet and delightful note.

*Dh275 per person

*From sunset onwards

*‘Terrace Between the Towers’, Jumeirah Emirates Towers