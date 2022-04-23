Iftar Review: Enjoy Ramadan vibes and Arabic flavours at this venue

Gastro Kitchen at Hilton JBR is inviting guests to explore Arabic flavours with their Grill by the Wheel Iftar

by Husain Rizvi Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:11 AM

Picture this. A garden setting next to the splendid waters of JBR and a picturesque monument standing tall in the backdrop of a scrumptious Arabic buffet.

That is the talking point at Gastro Kitchen, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR which is inviting diners to explore classic Arabic flavours with their Grill by the Wheel Iftar.

We tried the Iftar and found out that it is a haven for those who are fond of Arabic food. After being served traditional dates, pickles, and snacks, we set out to explore the flavour-filled buffet amidst the luscious garden next to the beach. It features mezzeh and salads from the Mediterranean cuisine. The hot mezzeh and bites, however, are freshly made à la minute. Next to it, and the most appealing to us, was the selection of different-flavoured hummus. There was one in every colour! Pair that with the warm and freshly-baked pita bread, and soon, you will find yourself there for round two.

But before you do, we recommend you head over to the BBQ station and try the lamb koftas, tiger prawns, and our personal favourites, shish taouk and juicy chicken shawarma. The appetising aroma of our favourites made waiting at the live counter a tad hard. However, the taste, with a touch of spice, was worth the wait.

No Arabic buffet during Ramadan is complete without Lamb Ouzi. And, the one at Gastro Kitchen, in all its tenderness, was truly flavourful.

While the main draw was the stunning view of Ain Dubai, it is complimented by Ramadan vibes in its garden setting decorated with lush lights. To add to these vibes, there are traditional Ramadan beverages and fresh juices including tamarind juice, jallab (our favourite), and others. The highlight of this section is the Arabian Nights mocktail, which is served in a genie lamp.

Lastly, we recommend you head to the live section for pancakes and waffles, pour the chocolate toppings, to end the Iftar experience on a sweet note. If not, there are plenty of homemade desserts and sweets to choose from.