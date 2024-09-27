E-Paper

IIFA Utsavam 2024 LIVE: South Indian stars grace the green carpet in Abu Dhabi

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the annual award show that celebrates South Indian cinema

by

Somya Mehta

 /

Husain Rizvi

 /

Neeraj Murali

 /

Shihab
Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 6:29 PM

Welcome to the one of film’s biggest nights. Every year, IIFA Utsavam celebrates the best of South Indian cinema, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films – and the awards are taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The event, taking place at Etihad Arena at Yas Island, will see a number of celebrities, moviemakers and and artists from the South Indian film industry come together for a gala featuring performances, award presentations, and cultural showcases.


Siddharth Kannan, Indian television host and radio announcer, with wife, Neha Kannan, at IIFA awards, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Shihab)
Among stars expected to attend are Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ram Charan, Prabhu Deva and Rana Daggubati.

Khaleej Times is on the ground, bringing you the latest news as it happens. Keep refreshing this page for live updates.

6.23pm: More stars glitter on the green carpet

Indian actress and model Sakshi Agarwal
Other stars including Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and his wife, Kiki, and singer Haricharan arrive.

6.19pm: Nassar joins the show

Indian actor director, and producer Nassar walks the green carpet.

6.01pm: Teja Sajja arrives

Actor Teja Sajja, who has worked in movies such as Zombie Reddy and Hanu-Man, says: "There are no Tollywoods, Mollywoods, there's just one India cinema industry and we're all representing that today" says Teja, as he stops for green carpet interactions, wearing a cream suit.

5.59pm: Rana Daggubati arrives at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 Green Carpet

Rana Daggubati arrives at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 Green Carpet. Photo by Shihab
Siddharth Kannan, Indian television host and radio announcer was the first to arrive with his wife, Neha Kannan, at IIFA awards, Yas Island.

South Indian star Rana Daggubati arrived at 5.59pm. The Telegu actor who's all set to host the awards tonight looks dapper in an all black suit, with classic understated elegance.

