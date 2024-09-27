IIFA Utsavam 2024 LIVE: South Indian stars grace the green carpet in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 6:29 PM

Welcome to the one of film’s biggest nights. Every year, IIFA Utsavam celebrates the best of South Indian cinema, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films – and the awards are taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The event, taking place at Etihad Arena at Yas Island, will see a number of celebrities, moviemakers and and artists from the South Indian film industry come together for a gala featuring performances, award presentations, and cultural showcases.

Siddharth Kannan, Indian television host and radio announcer, with wife, Neha Kannan, at IIFA awards, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Shihab)

Among stars expected to attend are Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ram Charan, Prabhu Deva and Rana Daggubati.

Khaleej Times is on the ground, bringing you the latest news as it happens. Keep refreshing this page for live updates.

6.23pm: More stars glitter on the green carpet

Indian actress and model Sakshi Agarwal

Other stars including Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and his wife, Kiki, and singer Haricharan arrive.

6.19pm: Nassar joins the show

Indian actor director, and producer Nassar walks the green carpet.