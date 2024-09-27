IIFA Utsavam 2024 LIVE: South Indian stars grace the green carpet in Abu Dhabi

'Nutcrackers' was Stiller's first acting role in a film since 2017
Welcome to the one of film’s biggest nights. Every year, IIFA Utsavam celebrates the best of South Indian cinema, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films – and the awards are taking place in Abu Dhabi.
The event, taking place at Etihad Arena at Yas Island, will see a number of celebrities, moviemakers and and artists from the South Indian film industry come together for a gala featuring performances, award presentations, and cultural showcases.
Among stars expected to attend are Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ram Charan, Prabhu Deva and Rana Daggubati.
Khaleej Times is on the ground, bringing you the latest news as it happens. Keep refreshing this page for live updates.
6.23pm: More stars glitter on the green carpet
Other stars including Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and his wife, Kiki, and singer Haricharan arrive.
6.19pm: Nassar joins the show
Indian actor director, and producer Nassar walks the green carpet.
6.01pm: Teja Sajja arrives
Actor Teja Sajja, who has worked in movies such as Zombie Reddy and Hanu-Man, says: "There are no Tollywoods, Mollywoods, there's just one India cinema industry and we're all representing that today" says Teja, as he stops for green carpet interactions, wearing a cream suit.
5.59pm: Rana Daggubati arrives at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 Green Carpet
Siddharth Kannan, Indian television host and radio announcer was the first to arrive with his wife, Neha Kannan, at IIFA awards, Yas Island.
South Indian star Rana Daggubati arrived at 5.59pm. The Telegu actor who's all set to host the awards tonight looks dapper in an all black suit, with classic understated elegance.
