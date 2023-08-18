If 'Jab We Met' was directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is this how it would end?

‘Small minds discuss people’: Is Sonam Kapoor's latest post a response to Rana Daggubati's comment?
The star recently shared an anecdote involving Dulquer Salmaan and a 'leading Bollywood actress'
Imtiaz Ali, an Indian film director, writer, and producer known for some of the most memorable films in Hindi cinema, is celebrated for his unique storytelling style, which often revolves around themes of love, relationships, self-discovery, and personal journeys.
Amongst his most notable films include Jab We Met (2007), which has garnered an immense fan-following over the years. This film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is not only considered one of his most popular works but is also touted as a romantic comedy that garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success.
Recently, the filmmaker took to his socials, to share a post from an Instagram page, that hilariously reimagines how the iconic romcom would end if the film was directed by Anurag Kashyap, instead.
Anurag Kashyap, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, is often associated with the "Indian New Wave" or "Independent Cinema" movement in the country, tackling serious subjects far from the world of Imtiaz Ali's characters.
The filmmaker reshared this post on his Instagram stories, tagging filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, to perhaps gauge his opinion on the same. The post states, "Aditya [Shahid's character] jumps from the train, Geet [Kareena's character] dies from drug addition, Anshuman (played by Tarun Arora) lives a blissful life! - Jab We Met by Anurag Kashyap."
Several netizens dropped their reactions in the comments section to show enthusiasm for the potential spin-off. "Thought this was the alternate plot of Udta Punjab," a social media user commented. While another one added, "That's 'Jab We Threat'".
Spinoff or not, Jab We Met still remains one of the most beloved Imtiaz Ali films of all times, cementing its place as a favourite among audiences for its heartwarming and relatable portrayal of love, self-discovery and personal growth. And only director Imtiaz Ali could have pulled it off the way he did.
ALSO READ:
The star recently shared an anecdote involving Dulquer Salmaan and a 'leading Bollywood actress'
The actress discloses that her husband Ranbir Kapoor prefers if she leaves her lips natural
The actress also spoke about the fear of ageing
The artist talks about his latest track, a blend of electronic and trap elements, with which he establishes a connection to his childhood
The actor has a huge fanbase in Japan; one couple even flew to Chennai from Osaka just to watch his latest movie
The awards at the Academy Museum Gala celebrate the actors' incredible careers
The actor turned 53 on August 16
The superstar shared an adorable video on Instagram in which the couple can be seen cruising around in a car