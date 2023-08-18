If 'Jab We Met' was directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is this how it would end?

Imtiaz Ali puts up a post re-imagining the plot of the romcom if it was made by 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director

by Somya Mehta Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 3:11 PM

Imtiaz Ali, an Indian film director, writer, and producer known for some of the most memorable films in Hindi cinema, is celebrated for his unique storytelling style, which often revolves around themes of love, relationships, self-discovery, and personal journeys.

Amongst his most notable films include Jab We Met (2007), which has garnered an immense fan-following over the years. This film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is not only considered one of his most popular works but is also touted as a romantic comedy that garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Recently, the filmmaker took to his socials, to share a post from an Instagram page, that hilariously reimagines how the iconic romcom would end if the film was directed by Anurag Kashyap, instead.

Anurag Kashyap, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, is often associated with the "Indian New Wave" or "Independent Cinema" movement in the country, tackling serious subjects far from the world of Imtiaz Ali's characters.

The filmmaker reshared this post on his Instagram stories, tagging filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, to perhaps gauge his opinion on the same. The post states, "Aditya [Shahid's character] jumps from the train, Geet [Kareena's character] dies from drug addition, Anshuman (played by Tarun Arora) lives a blissful life! - Jab We Met by Anurag Kashyap."

Several netizens dropped their reactions in the comments section to show enthusiasm for the potential spin-off. "Thought this was the alternate plot of Udta Punjab," a social media user commented. While another one added, "That's 'Jab We Threat'".

Spinoff or not, Jab We Met still remains one of the most beloved Imtiaz Ali films of all times, cementing its place as a favourite among audiences for its heartwarming and relatable portrayal of love, self-discovery and personal growth. And only director Imtiaz Ali could have pulled it off the way he did.

