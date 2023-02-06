Idris Elba to headline music festival Elrow XXL in Dubai

Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba will headline the Dubai edition of the global techno and house music festival Elrow XXL on Friday, February 17.

Elba, best known as an Emmy and Golden Globe award winning actor who has starred in several major film and television productions, is also a popular DJ, and a regular performer at some of the biggest music venues globally.

Elrow XXL will be held at D3 - Dubai Design District - which can accommodate more than 10,000 people. A highlight of the show will be the intricate and colourful El Traingulo de las Rowmudas stage. The purpose-built stage is expected to be the right setting for the multi-talented Elba, who is an accomplished musician, songwriter, producer, actor and director, besides being one of the most recognised DJs worldwide. A major draw at the world’s biggest music events annually, his appearances include Coachella, Sound in LA and Output in New York, UK stages including Ministry of Sound, Creamfields and Glastonbury, apart from a residency at Hi Ibiza in collaboration with techno music guru David Guetta.

Greeting his fans in the city, Idris says, “I love Dubai. And I love playing Elrow shows. I’m looking forward to this one a lot!’ Apart from Elba, the festival features a long lineup of highly sought after DJs and artistes who will perform over the two days of the festival, including Armand Van Helden, Sam Devine, Sonny Fodera, Alisha, Arielle Free, R3WIRE, Wade and Chelina Manuhutu.

Elrow XXL, a nonstop outdoor carnival of fun, food and music which will unfold over February 17 and 18, is coming to Dubai for the first time.