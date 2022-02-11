Iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan to be adapted into movie

Mukesh Khanna, the actor who played the character in the eponymous Doordarshan series, will serve as a producer on the film

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 8:49 AM

After the success of many of its superhero films in India, Sony Pictures has decided to bring Shaktimaan, which was hugely popular on Doordarshan about 30 years ago, on the big screen.

The film will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero and will be "headlined by one of India's superstars," said Sony Pictures. It, however, did not reveal the name of the superstar. Mukesh Khanna, who featured as Shaktimaan in the nearly 450-episode series, will be one of the producers of the film.

"As darkness and evil prevail upon humanity, it's time for him to return," said the Sony video announcing the launch of the film. And on Twitter it said: "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!"

About two years ago, Mukesh had told the media that a film trilogy would be made of Shaktimaan.