'I will be the most scrutinised president in AMMA’s history'

Award-winning Malayalam actor Shwetha Menon has had a whirlwind fortnight. Ever since she made history as the first woman to be elected President of AMMA (the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), she has been under sharp public scrutiny. The spotlight stems not only from her gender - breaking a decades-long glass ceiling in the powerful body - but also from the tumultuous backdrop that preceded her victory.

A bit of context: the previous committee headed by Kerala superstar Mohanlal resigned en masse after the release of the Hema Committee Report documenting sexual harassment, power abuse, poor working conditions, pay disparities and misconduct involving influential actors, producers and other heavyweights. The resignation of the 17-member committee was done on ‘moral grounds’ to preserve the integrity of the organisation amid public outrage. Serious accusations against some of the members and the perceived lack of action by AMMA top honchos, led to a voluble but ultimately short-lived campaign against sexual harassment in films.

However, while the noise around the report may not have generated the desired accountability, it certainly brought #metoo back to the forefront, and with that came the hope that the Malayalam film industry — known for its path-breaking cinema — would also take the lead in course correction. A year on, a start appears to have been made with Menon winning the President’s seat with other female members taking key leadership roles. But the actress’ journey to the top spot has not been without controversy. A few weeks before the election, a strange case was filed against her citing “objectionable” content from some of her past acclaimed films and it took a fight in the courts to get a stay against the proceedings.

This hard-fought victory has brought immense responsibilities for Menon as she navigates the intense public and media gaze on her role. But as she tells Khaleej Times in this interview, she will be on the watch for the “next curveball” even as she tries to ensure AMMA fights patriarchy while building a safety net for women artists.

Your election as the first-ever female President of AMMA has created history. Were you expecting this result?

I was confident of putting up a strong fight. Since my announcement to run, so many things happened so quickly which actually reinforced my decision to stay in the race. Surely, it has sunk in faster than I thought it would! There are so many things to be done and our team has taken off from the word go. Did I expect the result? Well, I was very confident that I had a good chance, but I never really spared any effort to call up members and talk to them about my decision.

When and why did you decide to contest this election? In the Malayalam film industry, It’s quite the “hot seat”.

After Lalettan (Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal, the previous President) decided not to head AMMA again, I thought I could handle the responsibility since I was one of the vice-presidents under him, with enough experience and understanding of the organisation and its matters. It is indeed a ‘hot seat’ given the intense focus from our members, the media and the public at large. However, it is an opportunity for me to improve the lot of our members and AMMA’s reputation and prestige in general, and negate the impression that the organisation is apathetic to women members and their issues.

Perhaps, I will be the most ‘screened’ or scrutinised President in AMMA’s history for many reasons. I want to ensure that our team — with Kukku (Parmeswaran) as General Secretary, another important position — would do so well, inspiring many efficient and smart women members to come forward and take up such responsibilities.

Your path to the top position was quite challenging, with legal cases and personal attacks in the run up to the elections as well as after. How did you navigate those pressures?

Though I expected all sorts of hurdles, the bizarre case filed against me — for acting in few of the classic Malayalam movies along with illustrious actors and directors and winning State recognition in the process — was completely baffling and outright ludicrous.

Just because I am the president now, I don’t think such elements will keep quiet or change the tactic. I am not worried at all as I have huge support from my family as well as from those who know me closely or have ever worked with me. You can say that I sailed through the disturbing incident only because they all stood firmly behind me. But I will always watch out for the next curve ball.

⁠Kerala is often celebrated as one of the more progressive states in India. But have you wondered why it has taken this long for a woman to assume AMMA’s leadership?

Here, I have a different take on the subject. AMMA is an organisation founded for the welfare of its members. A dutiful, charity-oriented institution, so perceptively characterised after the most influential person in our lives – our mothers. I really salute that vision and the thought behind it. You must appreciate the fact we do so many things with honesty, thoughtfulness and empathy, keeping our members in mind, especially those who are no longer working or can’t work. More importantly, it is a private organisation.

In the past, AMMA was led by some of the most well-known individuals in our industry and the society at large, with greater integrity, reputation and public support. Our members chose them wholeheartedly knowing and believing that they were the best for the organisation and that they would do their best. That’s how AMMA steadily reached where it is today.

If you look at the last election, even our senior members felt that AMMA must be led by our women members (that’s why there are many in the governing body, not me alone). During the previous election, many were of the opinion that the young members should come forward for active roles in the committee. It was an opportune time for women to take up the responsibility and so it happened. After all, it was all done through a total democratic process where every member expressed his or her choice.

⁠For the first time, women now hold the top positions in AMMA; How do you think this will change the outlook, functioning and even the culture of the association?

We will do our best to improve our public image and overall functioning. I think that’s what every member wants from any new committee – new ideas and good, clean administration. In terms of culture, I think the foundational pillars are strong and well-intended and it is up to us to bring a culture of transparency, accountability and better service.

You’ve said, “AMMA is now a woman.” How do you plan to turn that symbolism into concrete action?

I believe our essential qualities as women such as compassion, effective communication, patience and resilience among others should help broaden AMMA’s public acceptance. Having women in key positions must embolden other female members to come forward without any hesitancy and discuss their issues with us. After all, we are all good listeners and far more patient! I see tremendous positivity and impact among our members, after this election.

In terms of symbolism, there’s no influence so powerful in our lives than our mothers, as they say. It is the greatest as well as the hardest responsibility ever. Seeing ‘AMMA’ on our letterhead makes me proud and we take our responsibilities seriously.

In the current climate, what do you see as AMMA’s exact role? What are the expectations from it, especially from younger and more vulnerable artistes?

I believe AMMA has a bigger role to play as a custodian of the industry, looking at ways and means to improve the working conditions of our members, especially women. We are also studying new ideas or innovative thoughts that other bigger film industries have established or utilised. We will also work with various experts such as legal and financial services to suggest ideas that we can implement for the benefit of our members. It is an ongoing process and we have a lot to do.

You’ve said AMMA must be for everyone, men and women alike. But do you feel the scrutiny on you will be far greater, particularly around women’s issues?

Absolutely. As you may be aware, I have always stood up for my rights and fought many battles, both inside the courts and outside, whenever I felt aggrieved. In every instance, I have received an overwhelming response from my colleagues and friends including those outside the fraternity. We want our members to come forward with their issues and I assure them that AMMA will be there with them.

One of AMMA’s criticisms in the past has been that it was too passive or even complicit in cases of misogyny and harassment. Under your leadership, how will you tackle patriarchal mindsets and make the body more accountable?

As someone who has fought her own battles or raised a storm when I felt wronged, I would rally the organisation around such victims, ensuring justice for them. We will do everything in our capacity to prevent such practices. We will overcome such mindsets if they are creating stumbling blocks. Today, the world is far more appreciative of the rights of women and we will continue to build our safety nets, using such legal and societal support.

The elephant in the room: the Hema Committee Report. Which recommendations do you believe can realistically be implemented, and how will AMMA ensure they don’t remain only on paper?

I don’t think it is an elephant in the room. I applaud the overall awareness the report created among members and the public as worthwhile and salutary. We will continue to build on some of these valuable inputs.

⁠Mohanlal and other senior artistes have stepped back but remain influential voices. How do you plan to collaborate with them while also giving younger artistes a bigger say?

I am grateful to seniors like Mohanlal, Mammootty and Suresh Gopi for their positive stance while I also applaud the younger artists who expressed their faith in the new committee — either by turning up at the voting venue or by calling and encouraging us. The experience our senior members bring is indeed valuable and I wouldn’t mind seeking their guidance to make the right decisions. Many young artists have promised us that they would support in planning ambitious projects or plans for fundraising and social activities. I am so happy that the new committee has a clear backing from almost everyone.

⁠With acting, anchoring and now AMMA leadership, how will you balance your creative commitments with this demanding role?

It is interesting that you brought out this point; for me, it has become all about work-work balance. I firmly believe that building core, functional systems and structures and adding efficiency to them would go a long way in taking care of the day-to-day affairs at organisations like AMMA.

Do you see your election could inspire more women in cinema to step into leadership?

Absolutely. I think that should be the most well-desired outcome of the process. Women can contribute a lot more — very efficiently and transparently too. At a time when India is promoting a greater role for women in economic activities, why should cinema be an exception?