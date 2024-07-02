'I refuse to bow down': Indian actor Hina Khan shares video from her first chemo session

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 8:13 AM

Indian actor Hina Khan, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, on Monday, shared a video from her first chemotherapy session.

Taking to Instagram, Hina gave her fans insight into how she came to know about breast cancer. The video begins with Hina posing for the paps on the red carpet and receiving an award at an event. She is then seen walking into the hospital for her chemo.

Emotional Hina is heard saying, "All glam is gone, and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So Let's do some affirmations."

She continued, "We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me, my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER."

Encouraging fans with her never-give-up attitude, Hina continued, "I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up."

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Inspired by your spirit Hina. Suddenly everything I am going through seems so stupidly small. Yes normalising the journey is very important.You have and always will be inspiring in so many ways. YOU WILL GET PERFECTLY FINE AND WILL BE BACK TO AN AWARD SHOW ACCEPTING MORE SUCH AWARDS VERY SOON."

Ektaa Kapoor commented, "Ur a star beyond stars! U shine d brightest."

Mouni Roy posted, "In awe of your strength and courage."

Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal wrote, "My fighter."

Hina, on June 28, confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.