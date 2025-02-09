'I really want to dress up US President Donald Trump': Designer Sumbul Ahmad

Fashion designer Sumbul Ahmad. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

What happens when you shed the cloak of expectation placed on your shoulders by the world? When you decide your dream is ‘good enough’ to pursue in spite of detractors, in spite of difficulties? Well, you stitch together a future that’s designed to your liking.

At least if you are Sumbul Ahmad. The now globally renowned menswear designer, who is from the royal family of Jehangirabad, Lucknow, was always drawn to fashion. When she went to the US to study, she recalls, she would love to see stylish dressing. “I used to go to these newsagent shops to see magazines and to buy magazines, GQ and Vogue,” she tells City Times in an interview. And as she saw the photographed outfits, the itch to create her own brand, to see her own label stretched across glossy pages would begin. “From that time, I wanted to get into this business. But I had to finish college because my parents sent me… I had to be educated,” she says, adding that what she learned in college has come in handy over the years.

That said, her path to international runways would not be easy, for when her father heard about her plans, he was stunned; he expected her to follow the traditional route and marry. “I said, No… I just left,” she says baldly.

This may be a dramatic telling – she told her mother to buy her a ticket (which she did) to London. She did however only carry 200 pounds (Dh910) with her when she left. “I was crying and all that. But then I said to myself, ‘You've come out of the house. You’ve left your comfort zone. You cannot go back like this. You have to be successful before you return,” she says.

Which is why she stuck with her plan to get into the industry even when it got hard, and her monetary reserves dried up. “Later on, of course, my mother supported me and I worked my way up,” she smiles.

Come 1996, she was in a position to launch her eponymous brand in the UK capital, becoming the first Pakistani designer brand in the country. And there has been no looking back. She has dressed everyone from politicians such as Bill Clinton and Tony Blair to actors such as Al Pacino (for the film Merchant of Venice) and Shah Rukh Khan.

Here are edited excerpts from an interview.

Why did you choose to design menswear?

I have chosen to do men’s fashion designing because it is simpler than women’s wear and there is less competition. My brand is a luxury brand, but it’s got tailored suits and bespoke clothes and those off the shelf too.

Why did you decide on London as your base all those years ago?

Fashion is sold in London, it’s close to Paris, and I had no problem of language there(I learned French later). I set up my business there because I was little bit aware of London as well.

You’ve dressed the rich and the famous. What’s the difference between dressing an A-Lister as opposed to your regular clientele?

Sometimes, a regular client can be more…fussy. But that’s ok. I think it’s an open door, because the thing is, obviously if somebody is going to wear something, they’re going to wear it to their liking. I’m the same, so it’s fine, because at the end of the day, they’re paying you. If somebody is paying you they should be able to feel comfortable. I think that’s their right.

Who has been your greatest support during this journey?

My great support was my late aunt, Jameela (Jackie) Rafi Muneer. She was the one who actually used to nail me down and say, ‘You can do it’. She used to give me moral support. And of course, my late mother — her prayers are with me. My late aunt and mum taught me to love people, even if they are bad to you, you still give love to them, which I do and I get the positive results.

Do you have any advice for other entrepreneurs?

The main thing is to be able to make any dream come true, you have to leave your comfort zone and accept anything that comes your way. Success is not just made out of being financially sound. It’s about your work.

If you weren’t a designer, what would you do?

I always wanted to be a lawyer, and I always wanted to run my own business. So I would have had my own firm, maybe something to do with financial advice.