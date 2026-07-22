Kaylee Hottle's father says he 'forgives' driver in emotional message after actress dies at 18

US actress Kaylee Hottle, best known for playing Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died at the age of 18 following a car crash.

Joshua Hottle, Kaylee's father, announced her death in an emotional livestream conducted in American Sign Language (ASL), saying he was travelling from Texas to Maryland to bring his daughter's body home.

"I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," he wrote alongside the livestream.

According to reports, Joshua said he had spoken to the 19-year-old driver involved in the crash and offered him forgiveness.

"I have forgiven you. Don't let this incident ruin the rest of your life," he said, adding that he was grateful for the 18 years he shared with his daughter and wished they had more time together.

"Kaylee's mom and four siblings are crushed," her father said in ASL in a post from an airport.

"They are together at home, grieving. I am on my way to Maryland to bring Kaylee's body back home."

He said Kaylee's heart stopped before she reached hospital after being airlifted from the crash scene.

"Very grateful for the 18 years we had together and wish we had more," he said.

Kaylee died after the vehicle she was traveling in left the road and struck a culvert in Frederick County, Maryland, shortly before 3am on Tuesday.

Her mother, Ketsi Hottle, also paid tribute in an ASL post on Instagram, saying she still felt Kaylee's presence and described it as a privilege to have been her mother.

Tributes quickly poured in from across Hollywood and the deaf community.

Rebecca Hall, who played Dr Ilene Andrews, Jia's adoptive mother in the films, shared behind-the-scenes photos of the pair and wrote, "Devastated to hear this news. My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed, Kaylee."

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, said it was with "profound sadness" that it shared the "heartbreaking news" of her death. The school said its "hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her," asked the public to respect the family's privacy and refrain from speculating about the crash, and said counselling and support services would be available for students and staff affected by the loss.

Support has also poured in from the MonsterVerse fan community. Godzilla artist Matt Frank announced a limited-edition "Jia & Kong" print inspired by Hottle's beloved character, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to her family.

Joshua later shared the fundraiser on Facebook, writing: "Matt Frank is an amazing guy with a real passion for drawing Kong. And he is really good at it."

He has since continued sharing tributes from fans, artists, and members of the deaf and kaiju communities, thanking them for their support during the family's grief.

Her family has not yet announced funeral or memorial arrangements.