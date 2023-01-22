'I don't agree with it': Kareena Kapoor reacts to Boycott Bollywood, 'Pathaan' protest trend

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action-thriller has become a victim of controversy

By ANI Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 11:50 PM

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the rising 'Boycott Bollywood' trend in wake of the ongoing protests in India over the release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, 'Pathaan'.

On Sunday, the actor was speaking at an event at the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum in Kolkata. During the discussion, she expressed her views on the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend.

I don't agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs – which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done," said Kareena.

The hashtag 'Boycott Bollywood' started trending after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, in 2022, netizens reignited the trend ahead of the release of films like 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Liger', 'Brahmastra', and 'Raksha Bandhan'.

The trend affected the box-office business of several films.

Hashtag #Boycott

Right before the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' Twitter users started trending the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people to not watch the movie. At first, it looked harmless, just a group of trolls creating some hysteria around the film, however, when the film was declared a box office flop, people realised the seriousness.

Some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past also surfaced online.

Films like 'Liger', and 'Brahmastra' were also called out by many for boycotting however, 'Brahmastra' did very good business at the box office, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

Pathaan protest

The trend again started ahead of SRK and Deepika Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' release.

The film's song 'Besharam Rang' was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town.

While several liked the peppy track, there're also who found 'Besharam Rang' objectionable over the use of saffron costume.

A slew of activists even staged a protest against 'Pathaan' and 'Besharam Rang' song and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

