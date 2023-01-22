'I don't agree with it': Kareena Kapoor reacts to Boycott Bollywood, 'Pathaan' protest trend

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deep-Veer: Bollywood celebs shine at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement bash
Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the grand event hoisted at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the rising 'Boycott Bollywood' trend in wake of the ongoing protests in India over the release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, 'Pathaan'.
On Sunday, the actor was speaking at an event at the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum in Kolkata. During the discussion, she expressed her views on the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend.
I don't agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs – which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done," said Kareena.
The hashtag 'Boycott Bollywood' started trending after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
However, in 2022, netizens reignited the trend ahead of the release of films like 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Liger', 'Brahmastra', and 'Raksha Bandhan'.
The trend affected the box-office business of several films.
Right before the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' Twitter users started trending the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people to not watch the movie. At first, it looked harmless, just a group of trolls creating some hysteria around the film, however, when the film was declared a box office flop, people realised the seriousness.
Some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past also surfaced online.
Films like 'Liger', and 'Brahmastra' were also called out by many for boycotting however, 'Brahmastra' did very good business at the box office, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.
The trend again started ahead of SRK and Deepika Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' release.
The film's song 'Besharam Rang' was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town.
While several liked the peppy track, there're also who found 'Besharam Rang' objectionable over the use of saffron costume.
A slew of activists even staged a protest against 'Pathaan' and 'Besharam Rang' song and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.
ALSO READ:
Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the grand event hoisted at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai
The Hollywood stars last appeared together in 2003's 'Gigli'
He passed away at the age of 81
The Hollywood star has been roped in to portray the role of the popular silent actor
She is being questioned by the Mumbai Police after videos and photos were circulated on social media
The highly-anticipated action thriller is set to release on January 25
From concerts and plays to brunches and more, here are your top options
The Hollywood star was hospitalised after a severe accident outside his home