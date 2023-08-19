'I couldn't take the pain anymore': Britney Spears finally speaks up on divorce with Sam Asghari

Ranbir Kapoor slammed for being a 'controlling' husband as netizens react to Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment
Since news of Britney Spears' split from husband Sam Asghari hit social media feeds and cheating allegations went viral, Netizens have been waiting for a response from the pop icon. On Saturday, the superstar finally broke her silence.
"I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!" Spears wrote as she confirmed she and Asghari had already called it quits.
She was a "little shocked" but didn't want to explain why "because it's honestly nobody’s business", she added in the Instagram post that she shared with a video of her dancing.
Asghari allegedly filed for divorce from the American singer-songwriter on Wednesday, hours after reports suggested that the two had decided to end their 14-month marriage, according to international media.
The following reports revealed that Asghari believed Spears cheated on him with a staff member at her house, adding there was footage that showed the superstar and a man in a "compromising position".
In her statement, Spears didn't address any of the issues. She just thanked all the people who have been sending her messages of support.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"
Spears vowed to remain "as strong as (she) can be". "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally," she said.
The star reassured fans that she's doing "pretty damn good". Soon after rumours of the divorce surfaced, Spears posted a fun photo of her on a horse, saying she was planning to buy one soon.
