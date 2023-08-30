'I can't help you this way': How Deepika Padukone responded to Karanvir Bohra's request for a role in 'Don 3'

The actress passed on the details of the film's casting team

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 7:07 PM

Similar to many in the entertainment industry, actor Karanvir Bohra isn't keen on actively seeking work. Nevertheless, he strongly believes that if an artist is genuinely interested in a project, they should pursue it.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, he shared an incident as an example. Upon learning about Ranveer Singh's casting in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, Karanvir unexpectedly reached out to Deepika Padukone, believing he could fit the antagonist role.

“When I got to know that Ranveer Singh is doing Don 3, I was really keen to play the villain opposite him. But I don’t know Farhan Akhtar or anybody in his production house. So, out of the blue, I messaged Deepika Padukone. I thought luck try kar lete hain because you never know," he added.

Narrating Deepika's response, he further added, “Deepika and I know each other, but we don’t meet as such. So I dropped her a message and conveyed my interest in being part of the film,” he continues, “And she replied back saying, ‘I can’t help you this way but I can help you with the name of the person who does casting for the banner making the film’. Coincidently, I had the person’s contact number. Maine use message kara ki mere layak aisa koi role ho (I texted him asking if there's an appropriate role for me), let me know. I would love to do it. So, you need to have that urge in you as an actor.”

While Karanvir acknowledges the awkwardness of asking for work, he stressed that he approaches only specific individuals for certain projects in a respectful manner, so as not to appear desperate.

Currently, the actor is a part of Sony TV's show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum and also participated in the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

