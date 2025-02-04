'I am a star': Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: AFP

Shah Rukh Khan proudly called himself a 'star' after he was asked about his possible producer duties in his son Aryan Khan's upcoming debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Khan unveiled Aryan's debut series at the 'Next On Netflix' event. It is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Studios. The event was hosted by Manish Paul and comedian Sumukhi Suresh.

The Jawan actor humorously compared the difference between a producer and an actor. During his speech at the event, he said. "Mai aise naam ka producer hoo. Mera kya simple as hah yrr. Ye sab producer, director, writer, production, nhi. I am just a star. Music better hota. Producer ke peeche thodi na music aata hah. (Translation: I am just a namesake producer. I have a simple belief. This producer, writer, production, director, no. I am just a star. Behind the producer there is no music which the actor enjoys)"

He added that he had watched a few episodes of the series and said that he loved the content. "I just want to thank all the colleagues I have who participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It's extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, takleef ho jaati hah. Maine jokes karna chod diya. Maine ye virasat apne better ko de diya. Maine kha jaa beta ,baap ka naam raushan kar. ( People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking. I have passed this mantle to my son Aryan and told him 'Go make your father proud')," he said.

While unveiling the project, Khan said he was happy to see such a large press gathering. He also prayed that his children who are taking their first steps in showbiz receive the love he has from fans. "It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot from them," said Khan.