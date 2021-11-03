Hurry and Register to Experience the Rush of Off-Roading at Khaleej Times Desert Drive on Nov19th,2021
The KT Desert Drive has emerged as one of the most anticipated events in the country - ever since it was launched in 2019.
We are now gearing up for its third edition on 19 November, and you are invited to get into the driver's seat. Experience the thrill of off-roading in a controlled and safe environment, and alongside enjoy a day out in the desert, meeting like-minded people, tucking into great food and watching live entertainment.
It is not a desert safari where you sit as a passenger at the mercy of a driver. Instead, it provides you an opportunity to self-drive your 4X4 vehicle in a guided convoy, crossing the scenic desert dunes of RAK, while following a track with multiple checkpoints and sample signage to ensure you are proceeding in the right direction.
Registration and ticket sales for the Khaleej Times Desert Drive 2021 is live on the website www.ktdesertdrive.com. Tickets are for AED 350 per person for the all-day event that kicks off at 8am at RAK.
There are limited seats available, so to secure your spot, register today!
The event is sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors – Montero Sport (lead sponsor), Yokohama Geolander tires (Powered by), Castrol (Exclusive Lubricant Partner) and Al Ain (water sponsor); and supported by Dubai Off roaders.