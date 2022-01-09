Humayun Saeed becomes first Pakistani actor to be cast in Netflix original series

Bollywood: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares 'phenomenal' lesson she learnt from his family
The former actress also opens up about her breakup with the superstar.
Entertainment3 days ago
Netflix's hit and critically acclaimed television show The Crown has possibly met one of its most exciting cast members yet: Humayun Saeed as Dr Hasnat Khan. Playing Lady Diana Spencer's love interest, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed will be appearing opposite Elizabeth Debecki who will be appearing as Lady Diana. He is the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original series.
While there is no confirmation from Humayun Saeed himself, journalists Hasan Zaidi, Maliha Rehman and Hasan Kazmi have tweeted the news. Humayun was seen sporting a moustache and many netizens arrived to the conclusion that it was indeed a 'look' for Dr Hasnat.
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took to Twitter as well to congratulate her co-star from Bin Roye and said, "Finally it's out! So proud! So excited! Mashallah!"
Prior to this, there had been news of Pakistani actors being cast in Ms Marvel, an upcoming Disney+ series. After much speculation, Fawad Khan had confirmed his casting in the series and said in an interview that appearing in the series was 'good fun'.
ALSO READ:
Humayun Saeed is one of Pakistan's most prolific and respected actors and producers. He has been producing television shows and many blockbuster films in Pakistan such as Mere Pass Tum Ho and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, both of which were among the most successful ventures in film and cinema history.
Twitter was abuzz earlier with the rumour that Fawad Khan would play the role but after various verified journalists confirming Humayun's casting as Dr Hasnat Khan, congratulations began pouring in for the veteran actor. Audiences will also see Humayun Saeed in his upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga which is slated to release soon as well in theatres in Pakistan and across the globe.
The former actress also opens up about her breakup with the superstar.
Entertainment3 days ago
The singer says his symptoms are mild and he doesn’t feel ill
Entertainment4 days ago
31 people, including security guards, gardeners and other workers, working for Bachchan were tested for Covid-19
Entertainment4 days ago
Actor is making her debut into digital media with Aranyak on Netflix
Entertainment4 days ago
Several Twitter users were quick to respond with similar 'anything for SRK' anecdotes
Entertainment5 days ago
Big-ticket films to enthral audiences in the coming weeks.
Entertainment5 days ago
'Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer'
Entertainment6 days ago
Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and others take a trip down memory lane in New Year special
Entertainment1 week ago