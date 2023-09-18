'Going through a hard time': Hugh Jackman responds to questions about separation from wife of 27 years

The former couple had decided to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their children
Actor Hugh Jackman displayed his characteristic grace and poise when faced with questions about his recent separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness. Jackman was approached by a paparazzo in New York City who inquired about his split from Furness, which was announced unexpectedly on Friday.
Jackman, clearly appreciative of the photographer's concern, politely declined to discuss the matter in detail during the impromptu interview. He stated that he and Furness were going through a difficult time and didn't feel comfortable elaborating on the situation at that moment.
The paparazzo then shifted the conversation to Deadpool 3 and asked about the resumption of filming. Jackman mentioned that filming would resume as soon as circumstances allowed, referencing the ongoing strike in the industry.
The actor's handling of the situation exemplified his reputation for maintaining composure and privacy in personal matters.
Jackman and Furness were regarded as one of Hollywood's enduring couples, and news of their separation took many by surprise. Despite the challenges they are facing, Jackman's dignified response to the paparazzo's questions only reinforced his image as a gentleman in both his personal and professional life.
