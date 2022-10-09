Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad hits back at troll

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 2:53 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 2:58 PM

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad, on Saturday, reacted to a troll who criticised the outfit she wore to Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal's reception party".

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a screenshot of the profile of the troll and her comment on Saba's post, which reads, "U were looking like chheeee, eeew, yaak, whatever you understand...Take it."

Reacting to the troller, Saba wrote, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me. Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"

Richa and Ali's wedding reception held on October 4 in Mumbai saw many celebrities attend, including Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad who were all smiles for the camera.

The actor was dressed in a crisp black suit, while Saba kept it all traditional, as she opted for a lustrous green kurta set.

Hrithik will be seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer who has been part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaandaar, and Karwaan. She will be seen next in the film Songs of Paradise.