Bollywood: Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for 'Fighter'

The acclaimed directed talked about the sequel at an event in Chicago
Superstar Hrithik Roshan has kickstarted the shoot of the film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone.
Taking to social media, Marflix Productions who is producing Fighter shared a picture of Hrithik along with director Siddharth Anand standing in front of a plane.
"And it begins....," the post read.
Sharing the same post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik expressed his excitement about the shoot, writing, "Right! Let's go."
Being directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor. The film is touted to be India's "first aerial action drama."
Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."
Fighter is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.
