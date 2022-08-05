Hrithik Roshan shares shirtless pictures from beach run in Dubai

The actor 'acted on his natural instinct', his representative says
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan aka the Indian Greek God recently shared training pictures on his Instagram. In the throwback pictures, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor is seen running shirtless in his black tracks with a trainer on a Dubai beach jogging track.
"@krisgethin are you ready? Hehe. I’m not. Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback,” he captioned the post.
Have a look below:
Currently, the star is preparing for 'Fighter', his upcoming project which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
Hrithik, who recently wrapped shooting for the highly awaited 'Vikram Vedha', is currently preparing for 'Fighter', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha. The actor is also expected to star in sequels of his famous films 'War' and 'Krrish'.
