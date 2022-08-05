Hrithik Roshan shares shirtless pictures from beach run in Dubai

The Bollywood actor is currently preparing for his upcoming film 'Fighter'

Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan aka the Indian Greek God recently shared training pictures on his Instagram. In the throwback pictures, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor is seen running shirtless in his black tracks with a trainer on a Dubai beach jogging track.

"@krisgethin are you ready? Hehe. I’m not. Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback,” he captioned the post.

Have a look below:

Currently, the star is preparing for 'Fighter', his upcoming project which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

