Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrate four years of being together

The pictures showed the two looking adorable and very much in love, leaving fans gushing over their chemistry. The actor shared the snaps with a heartfelt note

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 12:21 PM

Love is in the air for Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have completed four years of togetherness. The couple, often spotted hand-in-hand at events and holidays, marked this special occasion with a sweet post that Hrithik shared on his Instagram.

The pictures showed the two looking adorable and very much in love, leaving fans gushing over their chemistry. The War 2 actor shared the snaps with a heartfelt note.

Calling Saba his "partner," Hrithik wrote, "I like walking through life with you... Happy 4th, partner. #curioussouls #loveislearning #togetherisbetter."

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. The actor was previously married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Recently, Hrithik took to Instagram to pen an appreciation note for Saba Azad over her captivating performance in the latest film Songs of Paradise.

"The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians, and artists associated with Songs of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba. The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve," he wrote.