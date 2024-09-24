E-Paper

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani's chemistry garners attention

The Bollywood actors are currently shooting for 'War 2'

By ANI

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 4:52 PM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 4:53 PM

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are currently filming in Italy a romantic sequence for their upcoming movie War 2. Fans were thrilled when a series of pictures and videos from the set went viral on social media, offering a sneak peek at their look.

In the viral pictures posted by Hrithik's fan page, Hrithik and Kiara can be seen shooting a romantic sequence for the song in the streets of Italy.


Hrithik wore a white T-shirt teamed up with a grey shirt and denim, while Kiara looked stunning in a checked pink dress.

On Monday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a picture of a stunning location where the movie is being shot.

In the image, he can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy.

"Taking it all in photo by @anaitashroffadajania Italy WAR2," Hrithik captioned the post.

War 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra.

The film also stars Jr NTR. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

