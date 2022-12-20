Hrithik Roshan jets off for Christmas vacation with sons and Saba Azad

The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport along with his girlfriend and sons

By CT Desk Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 5:14 PM

It seems like Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, along with his girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad, and sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan, are off for a Christmas winter vacation. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The 'Vikram Vedha' actor sported a black tee and an olive green jacket, paired with beige pants. He completed the look with a cap. Saba, meanwhile, looked relaxed in a neon green co-ords. The sons were dressed in black casuals. Photographers clicked the group as they headed inside the airport. Hrithik was even heard saying that they are late for the flight.

Earlier, Hrithik had wished his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's boyfriend on his birthday. Further extending the birthday wishes, Hrithik also took to Instagram story and shared a group picture along with a caption.

He wrote, "Happy birthday @arslangoni. Have a super exciting n duper fit year ahead!"

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.