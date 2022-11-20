Hrithik Roshan dismisses report he's moving in with Saba Azad

According to a news outlet the couple was planning to get an apartment together in Mumbai

By PTI Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 1:09 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 1:15 PM

It is best to keep misinformation away, said Hrithik Roshan on Sunday as he called out a news outlet for a report, stating that the Bollywood star and his partner Saba Azad will soon "move in together".

According to the report, the couple was planning to move in together in an apartment in a building called 'Mannat' in Mumbai.

Hrithik shared the report on his official Twitter page and said there is "no truth to this".

"As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job," the 48-year-old actor said in the tweet.

On the work front, Hrithik most recently starred in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name. He will next feature in Fighter, billed as India's first aerial action magnum opus.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the movie will be released in 2024.