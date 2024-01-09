Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone celebrate spirit of brave air warriors in new 'Fighter' track

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:29 PM

After the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers of Fighter finally unveiled the Pilot theme song Heer Aasmani.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "Whose nature is open sky, how is his story made on the ground? #HeerAasmani OUT NOW! Full song."

Composed by Vishal & Sheykhar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar, it is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak.

The song stands as a testament to the unswerving passion and dedication of Indian Air Force (IAF) officers who secure India's skies and protect the nation. With lyrics that weave a narrative of their deep-rooted love for the skies, Heer Aasmani encapsulates the relentless pursuit and commitment that fuels these guardians in their tireless endeavour to defend India's airspace.

As soon as the song was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Pure emotion poured into every lyrics."

Another user commented, "This song with this video literally insane. mind-blowing presentation, never seen before in Indian Cinema."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises strong action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The one minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

