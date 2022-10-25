Hrithik Roshan celebrates first Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad, picture goes viral

The couple is seen smiling and twinning in white

Photo: Twitter

By ANI Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 12:54 PM

Actor and musician Saba Azad, on the occasion of Diwali, dropped a cute selfie with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared the picture on her stories which she captioned, "Happy Diwali."

In the picture, Hrithik and Saba could be seen smiling and twinning in white outfits.

Soon after Saba shared the picture it went viral on social media.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite a long time and frequently get spotted hand-in-hand at various events.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship began to circulate when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official when they walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in action thriller Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

He will be next seen in another action thriller Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Saba has been a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaandaar, and Karwaan.

She recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film Songs of Paradise which co-stars Soni Razdan.