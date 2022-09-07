Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan bring more drama and action to new 'Vikram Vedha' trailer

The film is directed by Pushkar, Gayathri and also stars Radhika Apte

by Husain Rizvi Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 1:31 PM

The trailer for Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited ‘Vikram Vedha’ is out and it is all things great. The music, the buildup, the action and most importantly, the onscreen duo of the Bollywood actors, the trailer has got it all.

City Times got a chance to check out the trailer one day before its official release on September 8, Thursday. And here’s what we think!

The around two-minute trailer begins with a narrator stating that everything in this world is either good or bad, but eventually that doesn't turn out to be the case in the story of ‘Vikram Vedha.'

It will be interesting to see Hrithik return to the anti-hero role after nearly 16 years (Dhoom 2). Hrithik, who plays the dreaded gangster Vedha, sports a rugged look with long hair and beard and looks fearless in the trailer. For many fans, Hrithik as Vedha in this ‘Good vs Evil’ story will be the highlight of the film.

Saif, on the other hand, is on the law’s side. He is an encounter specialist with a licence to kill. But does that make him good? The trailer puts that as the main talking point for the upcoming action thriller. The 52-year-old looks like he’s in his best shape, sporting a chiselled physique and delivering high-octane action sequences as Vikram.

The film also stars Saif’s ‘Sacred Games’ co-star Radhika Apte, who has created a lot of waves on OTT with her roles in the last few years. The actress is back on the big screen after 2019’s ‘A Call to Spy,’ an American historical drama that had its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2019 and released in the theatres in the US in 2020.

Here’s something that made the trailer of ‘Vikram Vedha’ truly stand out: the music. In no time, the background music is going to make its way to all the trending reels and videos on social media platforms. Although it is like the background music of the original 2017 Tamil film of the same name, it is a treat to watch Saif and Hrithik in action against the hit tone.

‘Vikram Vedha,’ directed by Pushkar & Gayathri, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30.

Apart from 'Vikram Vedha,' Saif is also a part of 'Adipurush,' which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film. Hrithik, meanwhile, is currently preparing for 'Fighter,' which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor is also expected to star in sequels of his famous films 'War' and 'Krrish.'