'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel is officially in the works: Is Kate Hudson is on board?

More than two decades after Andie Anderson tried every dating red flag in the book, the beloved rom-com is getting a sequel

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 25 Aug 2026, 1:58 PM UPDATED: Tue 25 Aug 2026, 1:59 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

More than two decades after Andie Anderson tried every dating red flag in the book, from clinginess to a notorious love fern, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is getting a sequel.

Paramount Pictures is in early development on a follow-up to the 2003 romantic comedy, which paired Kate Hudson’s magazine writer Andie with Matthew McConaughey’s advertising executive Ben Barry. Hudson is attached to produce the project, with veteran producer Stacey Sher also on board.

Recommended For You

Dubai’s Toyota Building: Iconic sign to live on, 'one last surprise' planned

Dubai’s Toyota Building: Iconic sign to live on, 'one last surprise' planned

7-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

7-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

US to impose new Iran sanctions on tech, gold, aviation, shipping

US to impose new Iran sanctions on tech, gold, aviation, shipping

US, Oman discuss regional stability as efforts to reopen Strait of Hormuz continue

US, Oman discuss regional stability as efforts to reopen Strait of Hormuz continue

Abu Dhabi-born Malayali Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

Abu Dhabi-born Malayali Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

 

The original film, built around a wildly improbable but irresistible premise, followed Andie as she attempted to drive Ben away within 10 days for a women’s magazine feature. Unbeknownst to her, Ben had made his own bet: that he could make any woman fall in love with him within the same period. What followed was a rom-com fixture, yellow dresses, “You’re So Vain”, diamonds, tears, chaos and, of course, the love fern.

While Hudson’s involvement is confirmed behind the scenes, fans will now be watching for official word on whether she and McConaughey will reprise their roles. Both actors have previously expressed openness to returning, with Hudson saying the script would need to be “totally right”.

Still, the sequel presents an entertaining possibility. What does a relationship born out of two elaborate deceptions look like 23 years later? Are Andie and Ben still together? Have they swapped careers, become parents, or discovered that dating in the age of apps, algorithms and viral relationship advice is even more complicated than surviving 10 days with someone who buys you a love fern?

The original was a box-office hit and has only grown in cultural power, particularly among a generation rediscovering the comfort and sparkle of early-2000s rom-coms.

For now, there is no timeline to count down. But if Hudson and McConaughey do return, audiences may be ready to fall for Andie and Ben all over again.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran currency drops to record low of over 2 million rials to US dollar: Reuters

2

7-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

3

Dubai’s Toyota Building: Iconic sign to live on, 'one last surprise' planned

4

Abu Dhabi-born Malayali Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

5

Dubai’s new Flexi Rent scheme to narrow short-term, annual lease gap