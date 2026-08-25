'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel is officially in the works: Is Kate Hudson is on board?

More than two decades after Andie Anderson tried every dating red flag in the book, from clinginess to a notorious love fern, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is getting a sequel.

Paramount Pictures is in early development on a follow-up to the 2003 romantic comedy, which paired Kate Hudson’s magazine writer Andie with Matthew McConaughey’s advertising executive Ben Barry. Hudson is attached to produce the project, with veteran producer Stacey Sher also on board.

The original film, built around a wildly improbable but irresistible premise, followed Andie as she attempted to drive Ben away within 10 days for a women’s magazine feature. Unbeknownst to her, Ben had made his own bet: that he could make any woman fall in love with him within the same period. What followed was a rom-com fixture, yellow dresses, “You’re So Vain”, diamonds, tears, chaos and, of course, the love fern.

While Hudson’s involvement is confirmed behind the scenes, fans will now be watching for official word on whether she and McConaughey will reprise their roles. Both actors have previously expressed openness to returning, with Hudson saying the script would need to be “totally right”.

Still, the sequel presents an entertaining possibility. What does a relationship born out of two elaborate deceptions look like 23 years later? Are Andie and Ben still together? Have they swapped careers, become parents, or discovered that dating in the age of apps, algorithms and viral relationship advice is even more complicated than surviving 10 days with someone who buys you a love fern?

The original was a box-office hit and has only grown in cultural power, particularly among a generation rediscovering the comfort and sparkle of early-2000s rom-coms.

For now, there is no timeline to count down. But if Hudson and McConaughey do return, audiences may be ready to fall for Andie and Ben all over again.