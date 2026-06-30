From Kerala bedrooms to Spotify global chart: How MVR’s ‘Kalyani’ conquered the world

For a group of young Malayali musicians who’ve spent the last several years making music in a bedroom studio, the overnight success of their song ‘Kalyani’ has been nothing short of life changing. The song went viral on social media and made it to the top 25 of the Spotify Global Viral Chart. In the UAE, the song peaked at No.3 on the app, becoming one of a handful of Indian songs to do so. But according to ARJN (Arjun Sunil), KDS (Kiras Das), and Fifty4 (Vishnu V) – the singers of Money Verse Records (MVR)- nothing was by accident. This was part of a meticulously planned global takeover, one verse at a time.

The group were in Dubai last week on a whirlwind tour where they shot a music video, explored the city and soaked up the energy. In a chat with Khaleej Times, the team members discussed their origins, the sacrifices they had to make for music, what Dubai means to them and their dreams for the future.

About their origin story

Before the viral reels and millions of streams, MVR was just an idea among friends with a shared dream. Arjun and Suhas Moideen- who pens the lyrics for the group along with Fifty4- go way back, bonding over shared playlists during eighth grade tuition classes in the district of Thrissur. KDS and Fifty4, meanwhile, are "basically born together," having grown up in the same neighbourhood.

Their journey officially took wings in 2019 when Arjun moved to Canada to study. KDS soon followed. “I was 18 and just studying,” Arjun recalled, “And once I reached Canada, we just picked up on the music scene.”

But there was a lack of spark. They were making music, but it didn't have the sound that would eventually define them. “We started making music in English,” Arjun said. “But our identity was missing in our music. That is not the language we had used for the previous 18 years of our life. So we began writing our lyrics in Malayalam.”

The key to their unique sound, however, was a fusion of cultures. They were fans of international stars like Drake. In Indian music, they listened to Punjabi rappers like AP Dhillon, Guddu Dhillon, Sidhu Moosewala and Guru Randhawa among others. Arjun said that he and the other members of the group listen to everything ranging from Afro and Spanish to Latin music and hip-hop. “We got influenced by the whole Western culture — the way we talk, the way they dress, the way they listen to music,” Arjun explained. “We were like, okay, let's do something different. Let's take the ideas that we got from there, mix it up with our culture, blend it up, and we have something new.”

The team also decided to streamline their music under the record label of MVR for when they went global. “We were 100 percent sure that we would hit the jackpot,” he said. “We wanted to be prepared for it for when it happened.”

About the journey to Kalyani

The first song of theirs that went viral was Nera. “People still think that is our first song,” KDS said with a laugh, “But no, we had 20 other songs on Spotify.” Nera was their 21st release, a testament to their persistence. “We had hard days too,” he admitted. “We had to invest $2,000 per song for a music video. We didn't like to borrow money from outside. So, we would do two or three part-time jobs a day to save up for it.”

The team have never shared much about their struggles. “It is hard to talk about the hard days,” Arjun admitted. “There were some days when we skipped meals, so we had enough money to invest into our music. But it was necessary. Anyone who has achieved anything has always put everything on the line. There is no fifty-fifty in chasing your dreams. It is all or nothing.”

The patience paid off when Nera and then Sheriya became popular. However, it was Kalyani that changed their lives- a track that they sat on it for three years. “We had been sleeping on it,” confessed Fifty4, who wrote a large part of the song. It wasn't until their best friends, a couple based in Dubai, played it at their reception and pressured them to release it that they finally gave in. “They were like, you need to drop this song ASAP,” he said. That nudge from Dubai was a turning point.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Kalyani catapulted them onto the Spotify Global Viral Chart, amassing millions of views on YouTube and countless dance reels across the world. “Our life changed,” Arjun said. “The song went crazy, globally and in India.” The track’s universal appeal lies in its beat- programmed by their beat producer RONN. “The beat doesn't have any language, right? It is groovy. There's a lot of elements to it. Anyone could nod their head onto it,” he added. The group had release a pre-production video of the song on YouTube three months ago and it has racked up almost 40 million views.

About Dubai

Their connection to Dubai is more than just a viral song story. Most of their fathers were expat workers in the city. Now, it is the city that holds the key to their future. “We are moving to Dubai,” Arjun announced enthusiastically.

After a packed eight-day visit- their first ever to the UAE- they were sold. The logistics are undeniable. “When I was in Canada, it was almost a 20-hour flight to meet my parents in Kerala,” he said. “That was very hard for me but if I am in Dubai, it would be just a four hour flight. So it works out better.”

Beyond the convenience, the lifestyle resonated with them. “It’s very systematic here,” KDS chimed in. “It is also very safe,” Fifty4 added.

They loved the cars, the food, the energy. “We took out a yacht just for fun,” Arjun said, “It was like a vacation, but still working for music.” This move is strategic for them. They feel Dubai offers the perfect middle ground- away from the constant spotlight of India but close enough to their roots and the rest of the world. “It has always been a dream to come to Dubai, right from when our fathers used to work here,” Arjun said. “But we wanted to make money and come here on our own terms.”

About the future being bright (and Malayalam)

So, what’s next for the MVR? They have a packed schedule. “Kalyani music video is what is next for us,” Arjun confirmed, adding a tease: “with a surprise.” They’re also releasing the music video for ‘Chillara Flex’ shot during their Dubai trip, plus a new song called ‘All Eyes On Us’ and a line-up of more tracks for next year.

On the subject of movies, they’ve been fielding offers to sing in films, but they’re staying true to their independent roots. “We said no to playback singing for now,” Arjun said. “We had to stay true to ourselves... Being an independent artist is how we have portrayed ourselves. We are now focusing on our music and we don't want to mess it up.” However, acting is a possibility. “I would say acting is a passion for both Arjun and me,” Fifty4 revealed. “If the right role comes at the right time, then maybe.”

As they conclude the interview, it’s clear that Money Verse Records isn’t just chasing virality, they’re building a legacy. Their goal is to make Malayalam go global, proving that authenticity and a refusal to compromise on their sound can create a universal language.

“For now, we are just focusing on project at a time and perfecting our skills and craft,” KDS concluded. “We are deeply grateful for the love that our audience have showered on us and we want to do them proud.”