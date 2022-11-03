How Hrithik Roshan made girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday special

Saba took to Instagram and dropped a video featuring adorable moments spent with Hrithik

By ANI Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 3:26 PM

Actor-singer Saba Azad, who recently turned a year older, thanked her beau Hrithik Roshan for making her birthday a memorable one for her.

On Thursday, Saba took to Instagram and dropped a video featuring adorable moments spent with Hrithik on her birthday.

In the clip, the couple is seen working out, posing together, digging into a meal and cutting the birthday cake.

Sharing how Hrithik helped her "put together" her strange birthday plan, Saba wrote, "I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you'll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don't quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love."

"Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full," she added.

On Saba's birthday, Hrithik penned a sweet note for his ladylove.

"The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday. 1/11/2022," he posted.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February earlier this year. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

On the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience.