Who are the Ghetto Kids? The Ugandan dancers heading to the FIFA World Cup stage with Shakira

When Shakira announced she had invited Uganda's Ghetto Kids to perform during the FIFA World Cup final halftime show, many fans celebrated the moment. For others, it prompted a simple question: who are the Ghetto Kids?

The group is part of Triplets Ghetto Kids (TGK), a Ugandan non-governmental organisation that uses music, dance, and drama to support disadvantaged, orphaned and street children.

Founded in Kampala, the initiative aims to give vulnerable children opportunities through performance and education, while helping them build confidence and life skills.

Their rise to fame began in 2014 when a dance video set to Sitya Loss went viral across social media. The clip introduced audiences around the world to a group of energetic young dancers performing in the streets of Uganda.

What followed was a journey few could have predicted.

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Over the years, the children have appeared in international campaigns, performed alongside global artists and built a fanbase stretching far beyond East Africa. Their videos regularly attract millions of views online, thanks to their high-energy choreography and infectious enthusiasm.

The group's popularity reached new heights in 2023 when they competed on Britain's Got Talent, winning over judges and viewers before reaching the competition's final stages.

Despite their global fame, the organisation's mission has remained unchanged: using the performing arts to create opportunities for children who may otherwise have few.

Over the years, the organisation has used its growing online platform to raise funds for school fees, supplies and other necessities, while helping children develop skills and confidence through dance.

Social media posts shared by the group show fundraising campaigns for school materials and community support projects. In one appeal, the organisation encouraged followers to help children return to school, reflecting its wider mission beyond entertainment.

Now, their story is entering a new chapter.

After years of viral success, the young dancers are preparing to share the stage with Shakira during the FIFA World Cup final halftime show, a moment that began with a simple dream and a social media post asking for a chance.

The Ghetto Kids have built a massive online following through their energetic dance videos, amassing more than 9.3 million followers on Instagram alone. The group regularly shares choreographed routines and behind-the-scenes moments, attracting millions of views from fans around the world.