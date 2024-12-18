How Dubai-based Sanaz Sotoudeh is bridging cultures through the keys of a piano

Sanaz Sotoudeh, an internationally acclaimed pianist, is among several classical musicians who have brought to life the transformative power of music and its ability to bridge cultures, one step at a time. The Canadian pianist now resides in the UAE, where she balances her roles as a pianist as well as a professor at Canadian University Dubai. Her journey, spanning continents and musical traditions, exemplifies her deep passion for the arts and commitment to cultural exchange.

Sanaz's love for music began in childhood, inspired by her mother, an amateur pianist. "Music was always a part of our household," she recalls. At the age of four, she started learning the basics of music, but it was at five that the piano captured her heart. "I vividly remember attending a concert where different instruments were introduced. When the piano played, I couldn’t stop crying—it felt like a part of me," she shares. This pivotal moment led her to formal training at a conservatoire, followed by studies at McGill University in Montreal and the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she received a full scholarship.

Having performed at prestigious venues worldwide, including London's Wigmore Hall, Sanaz cherishes these experiences as milestones in her career. “Wigmore Hall stands out for its intimacy and history—it’s a magical space for any musician,” she says.

Her exposure to diverse musical traditions has shaped her approach to performance and composition. "Music is a universal language that transcends cultural barriers," she explains. Her collaborations with artists from various backgrounds have been particularly rewarding, allowing her to explore the intersections of different musical styles and traditions.

Life in the UAE

Sanaz moved to the UAE in 2022 and quickly found a home in its multicultural environment. At Canadian University Dubai, she teaches academic courses in music and entrepreneurship as well as cultural diplomacy, inspiring students from diverse backgrounds to engage deeply with the arts. "The UAE is a global hub for cultural diversity," she says. "I’ve been privileged to work with organisations like UNESCO and embassies to promote cultural exchange through art and music."

Despite challenges such as the lack of a national orchestra and limited performance venues, she sees immense potential in the UAE’s burgeoning cultural and performing arts scene. "There’s a growing appetite for classical music and more opportunities to foster collaboration among artists," she observes.

A Balancing Act

Balancing her roles as a performer and educator is no small feat. "It’s challenging but incredibly rewarding," she admits. Her teaching extends beyond the classroom through panel discussions, concerts, and art exhibitions that celebrate cultural entrepreneurship and the arts' societal impact. "Music, art, and cultural education are vital for emotional well-being, empathy, and creativity," she says.

Her recent performance at the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a highlight of her UAE journey. Invited by Alia Al Shamsi, the museum’s head of cultural programming, Sanaz performed French post-Impressionist compositions against the museum’s stunning architectural backdrop. "The setting, near the tranquil blue waters, was perfect for the music. It’s an experience I’ll always treasure," she says. The event was thoughtfully organized by Shaikha AlZaabi, whose attention to detail made the occasion even more memorable for Sanaz.

For Sanaz, the piano compositions by French post-Impressionist composers felt particularly relevant to the repertoire she had been exploring over the summer at a French music festival in Montréal, Canada. "Having studied in Montréal, where French classical music is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric, this repertoire felt incredibly close to my heart," she said.

Before stepping on stage, Sanaz has a personal ritual to prepare herself mentally and physically. "I meditate, eat lightly, and go for a run in the morning to calm my nerves," she reveals. Surprisingly, she finds that nervous energy enhances her performance. "The more nervous I am, the better I perform—it’s an adrenaline-fuelled experience," she says.

'Music enhances emotional well-being' Through her teaching, Sanaz hopes to instil a deep appreciation for the arts in her students. "I want them to see the arts as not just a form of expression but as a way to connect with the world," she says. "My goal is to cultivate a deeper appreciation for cultural education and cultural entrepreneurship, which are essential for understanding identity and fostering innovative entrepreneurial thinking. Music, art, and cultural education enhance emotional well-being, empathy, and creativity, while also preserving heritage, promoting cultural diplomacy, and driving entrepreneurship. These disciplines strengthen societal connections, support sustainable communities, and inspire innovative solutions to global challenges. Through this approach, I am equipping students with the skills and mindset to make meaningful contributions to the world." Sanaz's journey is far from over. With her dedication to cultural diplomacy and education, she continues to explore new ways to connect people through music. "The intersection of visual art and music is particularly exciting to me, and I look forward to more opportunities in this space," she shares. And amidst her busy schedule, when Sanaz needs to unwind, she simply turns to yoga and nature. She says, "These moments help me recharge and find balance."