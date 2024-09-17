How Dubai-based entrepreneur is changing the way women approach health and well-being

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 1:29 PM

Here's a story of transformation and empowerment: Seven years ago, when Helena Hijazi relocated to the UAE, she was searching for exercise options that catered to her needs as a mother of four. However, her experience with local ladies’ gyms left her disillusioned, revealing a significant gap in the market—one that overlooked women’s diverse fitness needs and failed to create an inclusive, empowering environment.

Recognising the opportunity to address this gap, Helena embarked on a mission to bring about a change in women’s health and fitness. Her passion for helping women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin led to the creation of FitnGlam, a fitness brand that goes beyond traditional gyms to offer a transformative movement designed to nurture both body and mind. With three locations in Dubai and the newly launched flagship SuperClub in Abu Dhabi, it is is quickly becoming a game-changer in the women’s fitness landscape across the UAE.

Helena’s commitment to women’s fitness is not only evident in her business but also in her personal life. Her own fitness regimen includes strength training, Muay Thai, and Reformer Pilates.

Her transition from a career in pharmacy to fitness, she says, was driven by a deep desire to fill the gaps she noticed in women’s health during her own fitness journey.

"Working closely with personal trainers, I saw firsthand the lack of focus on women’s specific needs. This sparked my passion to create FitnGlam—a space designed to not only support women physically but also empower them mentally and emotionally," she said in a chat with City Times. "My background in pharmacy gave me a strong foundation in health and wellness, allowing me to approach fitness with a holistic mindset."

With FitnGlam, Helena aims to create a global movement where women can embrace their strength, rediscover their potential, and feel good in their own skin.

We further discuss her challenges and the role of mental well-being in women's fitness. Here are the edited excerpts:

As a mother of four, what challenges did you overcome to reach where you are today?

Being a mother of four certainly comes with its challenges, but it has also been a major source of strength and motivation for me. Balancing motherhood and building a business was not easy — there were moments when I had to juggle countless responsibilities, sleepless nights, and the pressure of making sure my family and business both thrived. However, my children have inspired me to push forward and are my source of inspiration.

FitnGlam is described as a transformative movement. What makes it different from traditional fitness centres, and how does it contribute to the empowerment of women?

FitnGlam is different from traditional fitness gyms because it is simply more than fitness equipment or services to cater to the body. FitnGlam is a superclub with a holistic approach, by women for women, and has the mind, body, and soul. One cannot operate without the other and at FitnGlam, we focus on creating experiences.

What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs, particularly women, who are looking to break into the health and wellness industry?

My advice to women entrepreneurs looking to break into the health and wellness industry is to stay true to your passion and vision. It is not easy, but you have to keep pushing. It is also important to embrace challenges as opportunities to grow—there will be ups and downs, but resilience is key. Build a strong support system, whether it’s family, mentors, or a team that believes in your mission.

Your personal fitness routine includes strength training, Muay Thai, and Reformer Pilates. How do these activities influence your daily life and leadership at FitnGlam?