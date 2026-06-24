'House of the Dragon' stars share behind-the-scenes photos after emotional season 3 episode

As fans continue to react to the first episode of House of the Dragon season 3, which was released on June 22, cast members Bethany Antonia and Harry Collett have shared a glimpse behind the scenes of the HBO fantasy series, posting candid photos and heartfelt messages reflecting on their years on the show.

Antonia, who plays Baela Targaryen, took to Instagram to celebrate the release of the new season, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos with her co-stars. Among them was a playful mirror selfie featuring Collett and Phoebe Campbell, all dressed in costume and sporting their signature Targaryen hairstyles.

"Season 3 House of the Dragon HBO out now!" Antonia wrote, "5 years of playing these silly little targaryens with my besties. Harry Collett, the person that you are."

The post quickly drew attention from fans, who praised the cast's close friendship and chemistry both on and off screen.

Collett, who portrays Jacaerys Velaryon, also shared several behind-the-scenes images from his time on the series alongside an emotional message reflecting on his journey with the show.

"SPOILERS AHEAD!" he began.

The actor revealed that he was just 17 years old when he landed the role and described the opportunity as life-changing.

"Well, I don't know where to start. I hope you enjoyed the first ep! I got cast in this show when I was 17, I was waiting for a role to come along just like this. I'm so eternally grateful that it was even given to me in the first place," he wrote.

Collett also revealed that he had known about his character's storyline since the show's first season, adding that he would have been grateful simply to be part of the production.

"Even if I played a tree, I would've been over the moon," he joked.

The actor went on to thank HBO, showrunner Ryan Condal, co-creator Sara Hess, casting director Kate Rhodes James, and the rest of the production team for their faith in him throughout the past five years.

He reserved special praise for his fellow cast members, describing them as his "second family."

"It's genuinely such a rare treasure to get a cast where everyone gets along and to most importantly feel like a second home," he wrote. "I have made friends for life."

Addressing fans directly, Collett expressed gratitude for the support he has received since joining the world of Westeros.

"To accept me as your Jace. I am honoured. That was all I ever wanted. You have been the light in my life for the past 5 years."

While acknowledging the end of his character's journey, Collett reassured followers that he is looking forward to what comes next.

"But listen, as much as Jace is gone. I'm not going anywhere."

The behind-the-scenes photos offer a rare look at the lighter moments shared by the cast during filming, far removed from the political intrigue, betrayals and dragon battles that define the world of Westeros.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones and chronicles the rise and fall of House Targaryen nearly 200 years before the events of the original series.