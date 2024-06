'House of the Dragon' returns for more blood and fire

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 4:22 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 4:23 PM

The second season of the House of the Dragon returns next week after a strike-related delay, promising more of the blood, fire and power struggles that fans of the Game of Thrones universe have come to expect.

The eight-episode second series kicks off next Sunday, plunging fans back into the mythical continent of Westeros, set almost two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.

It was pushed back by several months due to the long strike by Hollywood writers and actors last summer over pay and conditions.

House of the Dragon picks up with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) vying for the throne of her late father, King Viserys, against her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

"This is a deeply immersive world, and I think, while it can be thrilling and filled with spectacle at times, it's hopefully the connections of the characters that keep people coming back for more," showrunner Ryan Condal told AFP.

The first series was a huge hit, attracting nearly 10 million viewers in the US alone when its first episode aired in 2022, a record for an original series on HBO.

Condal says it is "darker and more solemn" than Game of Thrones, whose dark humour and sex and violence made it a cultural phenomenon.

He sees it as a metaphor for rivalry between nuclear powers.

"You have these two superpowers, the Blacks and the Greens. They each have nuclear weapons -- dragons -- on their side," he said.

The difference, he added, is that "dragons are sentient. They're living beasts with their own thoughts and feelings. And, just because a human is riding on a dragon doesn't mean that the dragon is always going to do exactly what they want and desire."

The show remains focused around the central family, the Targaryens, but Condal said a number of new characters from less privileged backgrounds were being introduced this season.