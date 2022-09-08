House of the Dragon: HBO to fix CGI error in third episode

Fans pointed out the CGI error on social media platforms

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 10:19 AM

HBO has acknowledged the CGI error that found its way into the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon,' and said that the error will be corrected, reported Variety.

During episode three of the popular show, observant fans pointed out King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) "missing fingers" were green in colour, and that they were supposed to be removed during the editing process. Soon after, social media was set aflame with the discussion on how the 'Game of Thrones' prequel made a mess of the special effects.

The show will be updated on streaming platforms this week, as per Variety.

Fans of the show were quick to recall a similar mishap that occured during the final season of 'Game of Thrones.' A coffee cup had found its way to one of the scenes involving Daenarys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, in the final season. It was, however, digitally erased for future broadcasts.

The show received a lot of flak for the incident, in addition to its poor conclusion in its final season.

'House of the Dragon,' on the other hand, was off to a good start when it made its debut on August 21. As per a press release, the show garnered the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO.

Starring Matt Smith, Considine, Emma D'Arcy, and Milly Alcock, the show is set around 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones.' It largely focuses on the Targaryen family and their enormous dragons.