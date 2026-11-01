Rapper Honey Singh mourns nephew's death in road accident

Vidit Auluck, Singh's nephew, was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, in the north Indian state of Punjab, in the wee hours of Sunday

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Nov 2026, 12:20 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Indian singer and rapper Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew Vidit Auluck, who was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, in the north Indian state of Punjab.

Vidit reportedly lost his life along with his friend Aarav Talwar in the accident that happened in the wee hours of Sunday.

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

 

Confirming the heartbreaking news through an Instagram Story, Honey Singh expressed his grief over the loss of his nephew.

Sharing an emotional message, the singer wrote, "Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating..."

Vidit Auluck was the son of Dinesh Auluck, the founder of music label Speed Records.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

2

Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war: Official

3

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

4

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

5

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?