Home-grown Dubai improv comedy show 'Karak After Dark' returns after sold-out debut

After packing out its debut performance last month, Dubai's home-grown improvisational comedy show Karak After Dark is making a comeback, promising another evening where no two performances are ever the same.

Produced by Tall Tales Production in association with The Junction Theatre, the English-language improv show returns to The Junction Theatre in Alserkal Avenue on July 11, following its sold-out premiere on June 17.

Unlike traditional stand-up or scripted theatre, Karak After Dark is built entirely around audience participation. Every sketch, storyline and punchline is created live on stage, with performers taking suggestions from the crowd and turning them into spontaneous comedy.

Inspired by the hit television show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the production blends fast-paced improvisation with humour rooted in everyday life in the UAE, creating a distinctly Dubai-flavoured comedy experience.

"The response to our first show was overwhelming, so we knew we had to bring it back," said co-producer and performer Asad Raza Khan.

"Every performance is different because the audience shapes what happens on stage. In an age of AI and streaming platforms, we're offering something that can only happen live."

The multicultural cast reflects Dubai's own diversity, bringing together performers from six different nationalities. The ensemble features Asad Raza Khan, Salman Qureshi, Tarek El Saad, Osama Farooqui, Basel Yafi and Maria D'Costa.

For co-producer Salman Qureshi, the audience remains the show's biggest star.

"It's not a scripted show where the audience just watches," he said. "Here, they decide what happens next."

The second edition of Karak After Dark will take place on Friday, July 11, at 7.30pm at The Junction Theatre, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets are priced at Dh89 and are available through District.ae.