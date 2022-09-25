Hollywood: Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin repair 25-year-old marriage

This comes about a month after she had filed for a divorce

Photo: AP

By ANI Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 5:57 AM

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are back together.

The couple has decided to rekindle their relationship, after Jennifer filed for divorce a month ago.

"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," a spokesperson informed Page Six.

"They are both extremely happy," the source added.

The Rocky star and the Serious Skincare founder have been married for 25 years and share three daughters: Sophia (26), Sistine (24), and Scarlet (20).

Jennifer had filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone just over a month ago, on August 19.

She alleged that Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate", which he denied, People reported.

After her divorce filing, Flavin told People:

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than the 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Stallone recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback photo of himself holding hands with Jennifer.

Isn't it good news for fans?

ALSO READ: