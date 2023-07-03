Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19

Leandro was the son of De Niro's adopted daughter and actress Drena, who shared a touching tribute dedicated to her 'beautiful sweet angel'

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died at the age of 19. De Niro’s daughter Drena shared the news in an Instagram post on July 3.

Leandro appeared in the 2018 Hollywood film A Star is Born with his mother.

Along with a picture of her son, Drena shared a heartfelt note for Leandro — and condolence messages from friends followed. She did not mention the cause of Leandro's death.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” Drena wrote.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry Carlos Mare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy,” she added.

Artist Carlos Rodriguez, Leandro's father, did not pay a public tribute but shared an image of a black square on his Instagram page without a caption, according to the Daily Mail.

Drena was adopted by Robert De Niro after he married actress Diahnne Abbott. The two are also parents to 46-year-old son Raphael.

Robert De Niro has seven children. In April this year, he welcomed his seventh child, Gia, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

