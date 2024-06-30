Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg takes on dark role in thriller ‘Flight Risk'

Mark Wahlberg. (Photo by AFP)

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg will take on a chilling new role as a psychotic hit-man in Mel Gibson's upcoming thriller Flight Risk, the trailer for which has dropped.

Set against the backdrop of Alaskan airspace, Wahlberg stars as Daryl, a former wilderness pilot who becomes entangled in a deadly game involving a high-stakes mission to transport a fugitive witness, played by Topher Grace, to New York City.

Grace's character, Winston, is poised to testify against the notorious 'Moretti' crime family.

Tension escalates quickly as Daryl reveals his true colours mid-flight, transforming into a ruthless assassin with lethal intentions.

In a chilling moment from the trailer, Daryl ominously declares, "Mr. Moretti's very disappointed in you, Winston. And he wants you dead."

Michelle Dockery joins the cast as air marshal Madolyn, who finds herself in a desperate struggle for survival after discovering Daryl's nefarious plan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.