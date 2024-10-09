Hollywood star Idris Elba champions African cinema in Ghana

Idris Elba (Photo by AFP)

As Idris Elba strode the halls of the Africa Cinema Summit in Ghana's capital Accra, it was clear the Golden Globe-winning British actor was not just a guest.

Born and raised in London to a father from Sierra Leone and a Ghanaian mother, the star of both television and the silver screen was at the continent's premier film industry event as a passionate advocate for the future of African cinema.

Elba, who has starred in Africa-focused films such as Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and the shot-in-Ghana Beasts of No Nation, has long been vocal about his deep-rooted connection to the continent.

At this year's summit, which brings together stakeholders in the industry, Elba took on the role of ambassador for the importance of African stories and how best to tell them to the world.

"African cinema is not young. We've been around for a long time," the 52-year-old pointed out, noting the rich film heritage of French-speaking Africa.

"But our stories have yet to springboard on that wider landscape."

The African continent has the world's youngest population but only around 1,700 cinemas, compared with around 44,000 in the US and 75,500 in China, according to the National Film Authority of Ghana.

Elba's belief in African cinema's untapped potential was palpable as he spoke. For him, the key is raising its profile through better infrastructure, distribution channels, and connecting filmmakers with audiences on the continent and globally.

"We need bums on seats," Elba said. "The future relies on us... our own distribution. We must fill the cinemas with our people first."

This Africa-first focus distinguishes Elba's vision from other industry luminaries who often focus solely on international recognition.

Elba said he wanted African cinema to succeed domestically as much as it does abroad.

He drew parallels with Hollywood, where success is measured both by domestic box-office numbers and international sales.

But instead of merely cheering it on from the sidelines, Elba has been working to shape African cinema's future.

He has already taken steps to invest in the continent's creative industries, nurturing African talent through his production companies IE7 and The Akuna Group.

Where others might see the challenges of financing, education, or infrastructure as barriers to progress, Elba said he was optimistic -- he saw "opportunities in the waiting".

"A lot of young filmmakers are making films on their phones," he told AFP, excitedly describing the innovative, grass-roots approach emerging from Africa's youth.

"But we still need to amplify those films. We still need distribution methods."

He argued that African filmmakers must not rely solely on global streaming giants like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Though he acknowledged the value of these platforms in showcasing African content to international audiences, he insisted true success lay in building local capacity and infrastructure.

He said he wanted a robust African film ecosystem that can sustain itself, with distribution pipelines independent of Western platforms.