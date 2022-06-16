Hollywood: Ryan Gosling's first look as Ken in 'Barbie' unveiled

The United Arab Emirates on Monday said the film violated the country’s media content standards
Barbie is one of the most awaited Hollywood films and now the makers have unveiled the first look of Ryan Gosling who will be seen playing ‘Ken’ in the movie. Margot Robbie will be playing the title character in the film and her first look was dropped a while ago.
Ryan’s look broke the internet as soon as it was out and people can’t stop talking about it. In the picture, Ryan is seen sporting platinum blonde hair with washboard abs while wearing a denim-clad co-ord set.
Fans went wild after seeing the picture and have been dropping compliments ever since.
An Instagram user commented, “NEW PERSONALITY DROPPED!!!!!”
Another wrote,” This is going to be soooo good (lovestruck emoji) remember Greta is the DIRECTOR (clap emojis)”.
Barbie is an upcoming romantic comedy based on the fashion doll that goes by the same name. Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing it. She is also the co-writer of the film along with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.
Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film will star Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera. Produced by Warner Bros., the film will hit the theatres in July 2023. The film will clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. in lead roles.
