Hollywood: Portraying James Bond isn't Idris Elba's 'career goal'

Playing the iconic role will, however, satisfy some of Idris' personal goals

By ANI Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 9:46 AM

Hollywood star Idris Elba, during a recent podcast session talked about the speculations of him playing the iconic agent 007 James Bond.

"I'm not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go and I'm talking about different cultures they always go: 'Bond!," Idris said.

According to Deadline, speculations surrounding the new James Bond surfaced recently and Idris topped the list of actors who can portray the coveted agent.

Talking about playing Bond on screen Idris further said, "It is not a goal for my career, I don't think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation," Idris said, referring to the legions of fans who would like to see him as 007.

"And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It's beyond me. You know, it's not a question of, 'Should I?,' 'Do I?,' 'Will I?,' it is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes," he added.

"I'm not that guy, but, in everyone's world I might be. And that job is done. Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the 'alternative Bond.' And as long as that alternative is existing, that's great for the growth of casting," Idris added.

As per Deadline, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli had earlier said that the search for the next star who will drive the franchise's iconic Aston Martin is still far off, nobody is in the running, and they are working out where to go with him.

"There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away," she said.