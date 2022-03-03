Hollywood: Pamela Anderson announces new documentary based on her life

She posted that she was "on the mend" after the diagnosis.
Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is all set to narrate her story in a new documentary based on her life.
According to Variety, Pamela, on Wednesday, took to social media and announced the news with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead, which reads, “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.”
Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram Story and captioned it as, “The real story.”
Directed by Ryan White, the yet-to-be-titled documentary has been in the making for several years and will include never-before-seen archive footage and Pamela’s personal journals.
The news comes days after the release of Hulu’s new eight-part limited series, Pam and Tommy, which chronicles a difficult chapter in Pamela’s life and was reportedly developed without her permission.
