Hollywood: Pamela Anderson announces new documentary based on her life

The star announced the news on social media

By ANI Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 11:35 AM

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is all set to narrate her story in a new documentary based on her life.

According to Variety, Pamela, on Wednesday, took to social media and announced the news with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead, which reads, “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.”

Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram Story and captioned it as, “The real story.”

Directed by Ryan White, the yet-to-be-titled documentary has been in the making for several years and will include never-before-seen archive footage and Pamela’s personal journals.

The news comes days after the release of Hulu’s new eight-part limited series, Pam and Tommy, which chronicles a difficult chapter in Pamela’s life and was reportedly developed without her permission.