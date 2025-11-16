  • search in Khaleej Times
Labubu movie headed for Hollywood as Sony strikes film deal, report says

Labubus, sold by China's Pop Mart, became a phenomenon this year and were carried by celebrities including Rihanna and singer Lisa

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 10:54 AM

The popular Labubu dolls that have ignited a global frenzy may light up movie screens in the future, the Hollywood Reporter said on Friday.

Sony Pictures closed a deal this week to develop a movie based on the toothy monsters, the media outlet reported. The film is in the early stages of development and it has not yet been decided whether it will be live action or animation. Sony had no comment.

Labubus, sold by China's Pop Mart, became a phenomenon this year. They were carried by celebrities including Rihanna and singer Lisa from South Korean group Blackpink. Shoppers lined up to buy the dolls in "blind boxes" that keep the exact model secret until opened.

Sony has produced the "Jumanji" movies as well as animated Netflix hit "KPop Demon Hunters."